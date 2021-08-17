57, passed away on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. Terrie Lynn Whitesides was born to her late father, Richard Lee Traylor and Willene Brandon on Sept. 26, 1963 in Lee Co. Mrs. Terrie Lynn Whitesides is survived by her husband, Fost Whitesides, Sr. of 43 years. Her mother, Willene Brandon. Two sons; Christopher Allen Brandon, and Fost Whitesides, III, both of Shannon. Three sisters; Brenda (Willie) Ware of Plantersville, Dee Dee Traylor of Plantersville, and Connie (Calvin) Cayson of Plantersville. One brother; Richard Traylor, Jr. (Tasha) of Plantersville. Three sisters-in-law; Mae Ella Beene of Shannon, Kay Whitesides of Belden, and Brenda Whitesides of Plantersville. Three brothers-in-law; Ross Beene of Shannon, Robert Whitesides of Belden, and Willie Whitesides of Rasin, WI. The visitation will be Fri., Aug. 20, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required . The graveside service will be Sat., Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mullins Cemetery in Nettleton with Pastor Gabe Jolly officiating. Please wear your face mask. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
