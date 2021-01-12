Clyde William Whitfield, 76, passed away Sunday, January 07, 2021, at Gilmore Memorial Reg Med Ctr in Amory, MS. Services will be on Sat. Jan 16, 2021- 1 PM at United Memorial Gardens-Hutty Dr., Amory. Visitation will be on Fri, Jan. 15, 2021 -3 - 5 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home- Amory, MS go to bellememorialfuneral homes.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.