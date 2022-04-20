75, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 at NMMC in Tupelo. Donald Jimmie Whitfield was born to the late Roosevelt Whitfield and the late Dezzie Mae Walton-Whitfield on Dec. 9, 1946 in Amory. Donald J. Whitfield was also a cook and a maintenance man. Mr. Whitfield is survived by his partner-in-llfe, Easter Mae Goss. Two sons; Michael Whitfield (Evelyn) of Houston, TX and Rori Whitfield (Shayla) of Nettleton. Two sisters; Shirley Jessie) Robertson, Laverne Whitfield, Norris Edwards, and Dorothy Griffin all of Amory. There are also 9 grandchildren. The memorial service will be on Sat., April 23, 2022.
