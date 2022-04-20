75, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 at NMMC in Tupelo. Donald Jimmie Whitfield was born to the late Roosevelt Whitfield and the late Dezzie Mae Walton-Whitfield on Dec. 9, 1946 in Amory. Donald J. Whitfield was also a cook and a maintenance man. Mr. Whitfield is survived by his partner-in-llfe, Easter Mae Goss. Two sons; Michael Whitfield (Evelyn) of Houston, TX and Rori Whitfield (Shayla) of Nettleton. Two sisters; Shirley Jessie) Robertson, Laverne Whitfield, Norris Edwards, and Dorothy Griffin all of Amory. There are also 9 grandchildren. The memorial service will be on Sat., April 23, 2022.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.