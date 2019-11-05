HAMILTON -- Dorothy Ann Whitfield, 69, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sat, Nov 9, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Bethel M.B. Church. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service at Bethel M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Bethel.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.