AMORY -- Earlie Mae Whitfield, 66, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at NMMC in Amory. Services will be on Sat., Aug 31, 2019 at 2 pm at Victory Temple. Visitation will be on Fri., Aug 30. 2019 from 4-6 pm at Victory Temple.

