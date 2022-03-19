Kenneth Lee "Kenny" Whitfield, 70, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Longwood Nursing Home. He was born in Prentiss County on August 8, 1951, to Dewey T. Whitfield, Sr. and Osene Johnson Whitfield. Kenny loved spending time with his friends and family. He enjoyed deer hunting, bass fishing and watching Kentucky basketball. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM Monday until service time. Burial will be in the Siloam Church Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his sister, Jan Furtick of Booneville, MS; nephew, Brandon Furtick (Leannea) of Rienzi, MS; niece, Lauren Furtick of Beverly Hills, CA: and four great-nephews, Elijah Tighe and Noah Furtick of both of Port St. Lucie, FL; Samuel Furtick and Daniel Furtick both of Rienzi, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, D.T. Whitfield. Pallbearers will be Brandon Furtick, Danny Johnson, Rodney McCreary, Doug McCreary, Greg Sparks and Michael Johnson. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
