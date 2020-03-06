Osene Johnson Whitfield, 94, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She was born in Prentiss County on January 1, 1926, to George W. Johnson and Arie Thornton Johnson. She was a member of Siloam Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and working in her petunia beds. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Morton officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Siloam Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her son, Kenny Whitfield of Booneville; a daughter, Jan Furtick of Booneville; grandson Reginald Brandon Furtick of Rienzi; granddaughter, Lauren Furtick of Los Angeles, CA; great-grandsons, Valo Furtick and Noah Furtick, of Port St. Lucie, FL; Samuel Furtick and Daniel Furtick, both of Rienzi. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey T. Whitfield, Sr.; son Dewey T. Whitfield, Jr.; her parents; and 3 sisters; and 1 brother. Pallbearers will be Brandon Furtick, Doug McCreary, Glen Barker, Greg Sparks, Rodney McCreary, and Michael Johnson. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
