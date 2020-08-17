Billy Braxton Whitley, 82, of Booneville passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was a member of the Zion Rest Church of Christ where he became a Deacon on October 3, 2004 and an Elder on April 22, 2015. Billy spent many hours working at the church building, taking items to Pine Vale Children's home, and getting new items to be placed on the bulletin for the next month. He always brought pantry items to help feed those in need, taking food, calling, visiting and helping the sick or anyone that was in need. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Zion Rest Church of Christ with Minister Tony Brown officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10AM -11AM at the church on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife Mary Whitley; three sons, Robert Whitley (Robin), Michael Whitley (Maryann) and Jerry Whitley; three brothers; Robert Wade Whitley (Martha), Francis Whitley (Lorrine), and Charlie Whitley; one sister; Teressia Miles (Gary); Grandchildren, Becky Sartin, Stephanie Demars (Jesse), Adam Whitley, Alex Whitley, Aaron Whitley, Jason Whitley, Jennifer Downs (Chris), Amy Dawson (Hunter); great grandchildren; Jakob Sartin, Kalena Sartin, Breanna Braden, Bradley Braden, Hunter Downs, Chase Downs, Noah Dawson and Greyson Dawson; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Relmer and Mattie Johnson Whitley and one son, Philip Whitley. Pallbearers will be Jason Whitley, Adam Whitley, Alex Whitley, Aaron Whitley, Chris Downs and Hunter Dawson. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Zion Rest Church of Christ, 111 Highway 371 North, Marietta, MS 38856. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
