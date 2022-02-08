Gerleen Whitley, 84, of Booneville, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at North MS Medical Center in Iuka. She was a member of the Church of Christ. In 1954 Gerleen was the recipient of the "Most Valuable Basketball Player" award at New Site High School. She graduated from New Site High School in 1955, and NEMCC in 1957. She married James Whitley in 1957, and resided in Ciceo, IL, where she was the Head of Savings at the First National Bank of Cicero. After returning home to Mississippi, she pursued her passion of owning a clothing store called "The Clothes Rack" for over 20 years, and she loved each and every one of her customers. She loved basketball and followed all the teams from the NBA to the local high schools, she loved Country Music, and attended many live concerts. She loved traveling, and especially our summer get always to Pensacola Beach, FL with family. And last, but not least she loved her Kitty Kat. Funeral services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Ronnie Livingston officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Valley Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 P.M. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the funeral home. She is survived by two daughters, Melisa Carstens (Edward) and Cindy Whitley; two grandchildren, Colleen Beck and Carlie Grace Carstens and two great-grandchildren, Alonzo and Angelo. She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl Franks and Ethel Milam Franks and her husband of over 50 years James "Jim" Whitley. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
