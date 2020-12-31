James Albert Whitley, 54, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 2pm, Graveside at Porter's Memorial Park, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, January 1, 2021 from 4-6pm, Walkthru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

