James "Jim" Thomas Whitley, age 84, of Monroe, GA, passed away on November 3, 2020. He was born in Walton County on May 31, 1936 to the late Annie Williams Whitley and the late Arthur Whitley. He was preceded in death by his first wife, the late Patricia Whitley. He is survived by wife, Barbara "Lou" Whitley of Monroe; sons and daughters-in-law: Mark and Ginger Whitley of Monroe; Ken and Jobeth Akins of Ripley, MS; brother and sister-in-law, Harry and Linda Whitley of El Paso, TX; grandchildren: Haley and Matthew McDonald of Dacula, GA, Micah and Hailey Whitley of Eagle, CO, Chancey Whitley of Monroe, Kinnon Akins of Ripley, MS, Benjamin Akins of Ripley, MS; great grandchildren: Molly Grace McDonald, Charlotte Anne McDonald, and Baker Whitley. A visitation and funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Walker Baptist Church. The visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm, and the funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm with Rev. Jeff Box officiating. Interment will follow at Queen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Walker Baptist Church (PO Box 885, Monroe, GA 30655). Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.