Tupelo- Martha Linda Whitley, 70, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Jackson, Mississippi, on October 8, 1950, to Johnny Burns and Mary Laverne Waltman Cliburn. Linda received her Bachelors of Science degree from Mississippi State College for Women in 1972. Soon after graduation, she married Elton Whitley and began her teaching career, which she was, without question, born to do. She was always patient, kind, and generous and always invested back into her students. Her commitment to her students and her passion to teach did not go unnoticed. In 1997, she was awarded "Teacher of the Year" by Tupelo Public Schools. On May 18, 2010, she said farewell to the walls of Joyner and retired after over 30 years as an educator. From a young age, Linda sought solace and safety within the walls of church. It was here she sang in the choir, participated in Bible drills, was a student of the Bible and was discipled in MasterLife. She will be deeply missed by those who loved her. Survivors include her husband, Elton Whitley of Tupelo; three daughters, Allyson Whitley Noland and her husband, Scooter of Tupelo, Andrea Whitley McDaniel and her husband, Paul of Tupelo and Mary Whitley Andrews and her husband, Grant of Yazoo City; eight grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as "Nana", Whitley Noland, Preston Noland, Menley McDaniel, Matthew McDaniel, Madelynn McDaniel, Lilly Andrews, Will Andrews and Luke Andrews; and brother, Jeff Alford and his wife, Teresa of Lake Arrowhead, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Laverne Alford and Johnny Cliburn. Visitation will be 4 until 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Hope Church. Graveside services will be held later in Longview Baptist Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.
