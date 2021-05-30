Janie Louise Whitley, 91, of Booneville, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at her home. She was born on December 12, 1929 to Willie and Mamie Livingston. She was the oldest member of Mt. Pisgah Freewill Baptist Church. She was the owner and operator of the Big V Grocery and Service Station for over 30 years. She loved sewing, crocheting and reading. She was a collector of antiques, dolls and cookie jars. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Jack Whitley and Bro. Glenn Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation was on Monday, May 31, 2021 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M at the funeral home. She is survived by her children, Danny Whitley (Alice), Davey Whitley (Jan) and Kim Bingham; her grandchildren, Jeremy Whitley, Kelley Penney, Lori Sims, Marcie Whitley McCafferty, Britney Whitley, Misty Whitley DeVaughn, Colt Bingham, Catlin Bingham and Whitley Bingham Alford; her great grandchildren, Kaylee Sims, Ruthie McCafferty, Maggie McCafferty, Webb DeVaughn, Will DeVaughn, Callie James Alford, Claire Alford, Hadleigh Moore and Ava Carter; her sister, Sue Scroggins and her caregiver Bootsie Holland. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Tommy Whitley, a son, Gary Mike, her sister, Jackie Livingston, and two brothers, Doyle Livingston and Jimmy Livingston. The family would like to thank, Bootsie Holland, Dr. Cliff Cartwright, Kindred Home Health, and Kindred Home Hospice for their loving care of our mother. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons, Colt Bingham, Catlin Bingham, Dustin McCafferty, Derek DeVaughn, Caleb Alford, Webb DeVaughn and Will DeVaughn. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Lindsey brothers, H.B., Jackie, Mac and Jobie Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
