Ethel Maglene Whitley, 79, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. She was born in Alcorn County to Clyde Madison Hall and Thelma Geraldine Wingo on February 26, 1942. She was loved and raised by her mother and daddy, Jessie Franklin Rinehart. Maglene was a retired Cosmetologist. She loved spending time with her family, especially her husband of 64 years, Hershel "Ray" Whitley. Maglene grew the most beautiful flowers and plants. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports. She was a devoted supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and various other charitable organizations. Visitation for Mrs. Whitley will be Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow visitation, at 2:00 PM, in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home. Bro. Terry Fant will be officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband; daughters, Teresa Sanders of Jackson, TN, and Tammy Hinds (Chuck) of Corinth, MS;brother, Walter Hall; sisters, Mary McCalla (Johnny) of Rienzi, Jane Rinehart of Rienzi, Vonnie Whitley (Horace) of Hurley, MS, and Katie Robinson (Stanley) of Booneville, MS; 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren; and special caregiver, Krystal Philpot. She was preceded in death by her son, Tim Whitley; her parents; two brothers, James Harold Hall and Wayne Rinehart; two sisters, Bernice McCalla and Jessie Mae Briminigham. Pallbearers will be Jeff Sanders, Luke Tays, Jonathan Lambert, Jaden Parker, Riley Fant and Jaxen Lee. Memorials can be made to Alzheimer's Association of Mississippi, (Home office address) 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Sanctuary Hospice House 5159 W Main St, Tupelo, MS 38801 Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
