Donna Jo Whitlock, 67, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, at NMMC-Iuka Hospital in Iuka. Services will be on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at 2PM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 1 PM - service time at Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery.

