Donna Jo Whitlock, 68, departed this life on Monday morning, Feb. 22, 2021 at the NMMC-Iuka Hospital. She had been a resident of Tishomingo Manor in Iuka the last few years. Donna was born on January 4, 1953 in Amory to the late James Ottis and Vera Morris Whitlock. She grew up in Nettleton, attended the public schools there and, at age 8, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa. A few years thereafter, she became legally blind. She took advantage of programs offered to educate the blind and visually impaired including including Miss. School for the Blind and the Addye McBride Center in Jackson. Donna received her diploma and went to work for Royal Maid Services for the Blind and its predecessors and worked over 25 years in various capacities. She loved to talk on the phone, watch sports, game shows and movies on TV and constantly read books provided by the Library of Congress and the Miss. Department of Rehabilitation for the Blind. She was extremely proficient in Braille as well. Donna grew up in the First Baptist Church of Nettleton but after moving to Tupelo many years ago, became a member of East Heights Baptist Church where she was beloved by her Church family. A service celebrating her life and her newfound vision with her Savior in Heaven will be held at 2 PM Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Dr. Tim Brown officiating. Private burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming. Donna is survived by her beloved sister and housemate, Phyllis Warren Whitlock of Tupelo; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a great-great niece and great-great nephew on the way. She also has several cousins who survive. She was preceded in death by her dad, Ottis in 1958; her mother, Vera Morris Whitlock in 2017; and a sister, Becky, in 1983; and other relatives; several nieces and nephews, several great-nieces and nephews; two great-great-nieces, with a great-great-niece and great-great nephew on the way. Memorials may be made to East Heights Baptist Church, 205 Lake St., Tupelo, MS 38804.
