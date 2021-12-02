Terry Whitlock, 63, passed away December 1, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital, North Mississippi - Oxford, MS. Terry Lee worked in the furniture industry over 40 years. He always enjoyed yardwork, working in the garden, and loved all animals. Terry Lee was an avid Ole Miss fan. Terry Lee is survived by Rita Whitlock; his children, Tiffany Bean(Jim), Toby Whitlock(Terri), Kyle Fallin(Sarah), Eden Caballero(Alan), Destiny Wade(Jay), and Bailey Whitlock; 11 grandchildren, Jered and Sydney Bean, Reid Whitlock, Ana and Whit Fallin, Kylie, Khloe, Kaleb, and Kanon Caballero, and Brennley and Maverick Wade; and his two brothers, Gary Whitlock and Wade Whitlock. He was preceded in death by his father, Sid Whitlock; his mother, Mary Cruse; and his daughters, Emilee and Erin Whitlock. Services will be Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jimmy Bryan and Bro. Kyle Fallin officiating. Burial will follow in County Line Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Saturday, December 4th 11AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
