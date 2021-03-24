Billy Lynn Whitt, 73, resident of Potts Camp and long time resident of North Mississippi, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County. A Private Graveside Service in Malvern, AR will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mr. Whitt was born April 22, 1947 in Malvern, AR, the son of the late Wallace and Thelma Whitt. He was a graduate of Holly Springs High School and continued his education at Northwest Mississippi Community College. He was employed in Quality Control Management around the North Mississippi areas before retiring. A Christian, Mr. Whitt was a family oriented person and will be remembered for his love of fishing. Those left to share memories include three children, Lisa Kay Brown of Horn Lake, Mark Whitt of New Albany and Kevin Whitt of Asland, one sister, Sherry Ann Osteen of Holly Springs and five grandchildren. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
