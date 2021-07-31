Jerry L Whitt, 85, died Saturday morning, July 31, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo after a brief illness. Born in Dyer County, Tennessee on Sept. 18, 1935 to the late Thurmond Whitt and Berniece Whitt, Jerry grew up there and attended the public schools. Jerry had a sharp mind and a willingness to work. He spent the first years of his life in the industrial construction industry as a master welder. His last 20 plus years of active work life was with Jesco Maintenance at Cooper Tire Company. A patriotic American, Jerry served in the U. S. Air Force stateside and was honorably discharged. A lifelong Methodist, he met and married Marie Young on Jan. 6, 2007. They spent quality time together with family and friends in the Brewer Community. A great lover and admirer of all God's creation, Jerry loved bird watching, gardening, watching animals, fishing and the quiet tranquility of nature. He was a fascinating "piddler", working well with his hands around the house and yard. He attended the Brewer United Methodist Church. A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 AM Monday, August 2, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Ed Temple and his nephew in law, Rev. Kerry Powell officiating. Burial will follow in the Brewer Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 PM-4 PM today (Sunday) and from 10 AM-service time on Monday all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel which is honored to be serving their friends. Jerry is survived by his wife, Marie Young Whitt of Brewer. His children, Lynn Whitt of Dyersburg, Tn and Kevin Whitt (Hillary) of Newbern, Tn; 2 daughter, Deborah Mitchell of Milan, Tn. and Tammy Whitt of Missouri. Several grandchildren and great grandchildren. 2 sisters, Betty Harness of Baltimore, Md. and Shirley Williams of Jacksonville, Fla. nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. Memorials may be made to the Brewer United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 1, Shannon, MS. 38868 or to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38802. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.