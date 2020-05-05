June Evelyn Dallas Whitt, 77, died Monday, May 4, 2020 at her residence in southwestern Lee Co. after a five-year battle with cancer. June was born on Aug. 7, 1942 in Chickasaw Co. to the late Milton and Lillie Mae Dallas. She graduated in 1961 where she met her sweetheart, Gene Whitt, and they were married shortly thereafter. He died March 27, 2019. June, often called "June Bug" by close friends and family, loved to read with her favorites being John Grisham and Danielle Steele. A devoted caregiver to all her family, she especially doted over the great-grandchildren and there was no limit to what she would do for them. A member of Union Chapel Baptist church, June was a very understanding, kind, and gracious lady. A memorial service honoring her life will be held at 11 AM Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Rick Ball officiating. Private burial will be beside Gene at Union Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Holland-Tupelo Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. June is survived by her sister, Ann Coleman of Okolona; a daughter, Rebecca Price of Shannon; 2 granddaughters, Amanda Pennington (Jamie) of Vernon, AL, and Amy Price (Justin) of Shannon; 4 great-grandchildren, Destini Holladay, Alexis Pennington, Alana Pennington, and Jacob Holladay. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 58 years, Gene Whitt and a son, Robert Joseph "Robbie" Whitt, and a brother, Buddy Dallas. Memorials may be made for the benefit of the family through Union Chapel Baptist Church, 147 CR 54, Okolona, MS 38860.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.