Sheree Lynn Utley Whitt, 47, resident of the Alpine Community in Union County, died tragically Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her residence. A Gathering of Family and Friends remembering the life of Sheree will be at 2 PM Sunday, June 7 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and West Bankhead. Sheree was born October 6, 1972 in El Paso, TX, the daughter of Sam Adkins of San Antonio, TX and the late Wacille Lynn Utley Martin of Tupelo. She received her education in the Union and Lee County Public School System and in earlier years, was employed as a cosmetologist. A Christian, Sheree was an avid collector of native artifacts and also enjoyed vintage jewelry and crafting. In addition to her father, memories will be shared by one daughter, Kellis Whitt Bishop and her father Joey Whitt, one son, Ethan Argo and his father, Michael Argo, all of Blue Springs, two sisters, Kada Utley Stephenson of Oxford and Brittany Utley of Phoenix, AZ, one brother, Sammy Joe Adkins of San Antonio, TX and two granddaughters, Camryn and Audra Bishop. The family requests that memorials be directed to The Ronald McDonald House at their website www. rmhc.org. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Sheree's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.