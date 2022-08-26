Teresa Whitt, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her home. She was born August 19, 1958, in Fulton, to Ermon Morris and Sarah Viola Williams Harden. She retired from F.L. Crane and Sons, working as a tile setter. She enjoyed her cats, and especially her grand pup, Ella. She enjoyed being around her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be a public visitation on Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Robert Whitt; two daughters, Tonya Dial (Tommy) of Fulton, and Kim Hood (Danny) of Tremont; one brother, Gary Harden (Maxine) of Rienzi; two sisters, Lynn Waddle and Debbie Abbott, both of Fulton; a brother- in law, Terry Whitt (Sandra) of Mantachie; two grandchildren, Samantha Westmoreland (Zach) and Sarah Dial; three great grandchildren, Presley, Vayda Klair, and Levi. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Danny Harden, Sr. and Keith Harden; one brother- in law, Jacky Abbott ; her father and mother- in law, Connor and Christine Whitt; and her parents. Online condolences and a guest book can be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
