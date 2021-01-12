Debra Luanne "Debbie" Whittaker, 69, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley following a year long illness. A private family service is planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Debbie was born May 17, 1951 in Matoaka, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Clemmeth and Virginia Elliott. She was a graduate of Matoaka West Virginia High School and operated a local pet shop. An avid traveler, Debbie moved to Florida where she was employed as a nurse assistant before moving to Tippah County 12 years ago. A Christian, she was a member of Heart Song Church and will be remembered for the love of her much adored grandchildren. Flowers, cooking, puzzles, Halloween, decorating and thrift stores were just a few of her many interests. Those left to share memories include two daughters, Misti Whittaker of Ripley and Sherrie Hicks of TX, one brother, three grandchildren, Clayton Hicks of New Albany, Faith Hicks of Daytona Beach, FL and Elaina Roberts of Ripley. She was also preceded by the grandparents that raised her Cora Lee "Mossy" and Posey and one brother Doug Elliott. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
