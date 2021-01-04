Imogene McFadden Whitten, 100, Departed this life for her heavenly home in the early morning hours on January 3, 2021 from Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. A lifelong resident of Itawamba County, she was born 100 years ago on September 5, 1920, to Covella and Arbie McFadden of the Tilden community. She was a 1941 graduate of IAHS. Imogene married the love of her life Tyron Lee (Duck) Whitten.They celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on December 22, 2017. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Fulton where she had been the oldest living member for many years. Imogene retired from the garment industry receiving her 40 plus years service pen. She was well known as a very gentle, soft spoken lady. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandson, Mitch. Imogene was an excellent cook and talented seamstress. She also enjoyed traveling and camping in their motor home. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm on Tuesday January 5, 2021 Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Bro. Bobby Amos, and Dr. Ken Bishop officiating. Visitation wil be from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm on Tuesday January 5th at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She leaves behind a daughter Cathy Whitten Smith, grandson Mitch Smith, niece Neva Gaddy, and good friends Nellie Elrod, Bobby, and Irene Bennett, all of Fulton, MS. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings. Pallbearers will be the Deacon's of Fulton First Baptist Church. Honorary pallbearers will be she staff and residence of the Alzheimer's Unit at Diversicare of Amory. Memorials made be made to Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo or Fulton First Baptist Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
