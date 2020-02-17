His Lord said unto him, well done, thou good and faithful servant...enter into the joy of your Lord. Matthew 25:21 Joe Phillip Whitten, age 64, peacefully entered into the joy of his Lord at this home, surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Joe Phil was a mighty man of God, humble and gentle in spirit. He had a true servant's heart, as evidenced by his commitment to his home church, First Baptist Church in Pontotoc, where he had served as deacon and was recently honored with the title of Deacon Emeritus. He was the beloved Sunday School teacher of "Joe Phil's Sunday School Class" and enjoyed serving as a member of the jail ministry team. He served his community as Pontotoc Fair Board President, 4-H lifetime volunteer, member of Pontotoc Chapter Gideons, Civitan Chaplin, Oak Hill Water Association President, and member of the Pontotoc Cattlemen's Association. He retired after 45 years at Pontotoc Electric Power Association, where he developed and nurtured many loving friendships. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in First Baptist Family Life Center (31 Washington Street, Pontotoc). On Wednesday, February 19, 2020 visitation will be at 10 a.m. and the service will commence at 11:30 a.m. in the Family Life Center with his beloved pastor Dr. Ken Hester officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is handling the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Betty Lyons Whitten; 5 daughters, Valerie Peeples (Bob), Venetta Duff (Al), Veronica Minier (Edward), Victoria Whitten Kilpatrick (T.J.), Joanna Whitten Manning (Davis); his grandchildren Adam Peeples (Katie), Daniel Peeples (Casey), Luke Peeples, Hannah Hanna (Clif), Daynalee Ferguson (Jeremy), Andrew Duff, Boone Waldon, Bailee Waldon, Zeke Minier, Connor Kilpatrick, Brooklyn Claire Kilpatrick, Ila Haze Manning, and Bohannon Manning; his great grandchildren Lucy Peeples, Laynie Peeples, Darcy Peeples, Millie Peeples, Baylor Peeples, Mila Rae Hanna, and soon to enter this world, Josie Len Ferguson; his two sisters Becky Whitten Jackson (Ricky) of Tupelo and Betty Whitten Womack (Ralph) of DeKalb; his niece, Anna Jackson, and nephew Brookes(Taylor) Jackson; his aunt Jeane McKinney of Tupelo; two sisters-in-law Laura Franklin (Donald) of Pontotoc and Nancy Phillips (Ronny) of Tupelo ; Two brother in laws Delbert Lyons (Donna) and Elbert Lyons (Helen) of Pontotoc. He was greeted in Glory by his parents Joe Brooks Whitten and Johnnie McKinney Whitten, and the many brothers and sisters in Christ who have preceded him in death. Burial will be in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens Cemetery. His grandsons and nephew will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are "Joe Phil's Sunday School Class." Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church 31 Washington Street Pontotoc or to the ALS (Louis Gehrig) Foundation by calling 1-855-852-8129. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
