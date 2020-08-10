TUPELO/ JACKSON, TN -- Mike Whitten, 55, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at Jackson General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Services will be on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11 AM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9 AM - service time. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in the Oak Hill Community. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. A full obituary will follow at a later date.

