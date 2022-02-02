Glynnis Jean Whitworth, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at her daughter's residence. She was born August 7, 1951 to Daniel Kenneth and Peggy Jean Tutor. Glynnis was a graduate of Randolph High School in 1969 where she was the Valedictorian. She retired after fifteen years with the U.S. Post Office and then went to nursing school and worked at Graceland Nursing Home in New Albany and later retired from Mill Creek in Pontotoc. Glynnis was a member of Anchor Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be at 2:00 PM Friday, February 4, 2022 at Browning Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Pettit officiating; burial will follow in the Antioch Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her children, Angie Dallas (Tim) and Scott Whitworth; five grandchildren, Canden Dallas (Brittany), Logan Whitworth Gill (Ethan), Caulen Dallas (Payton), Landry Whitworth and Carsen Dallas; five great-grandchildren, Rhylan Dallas, Jett Dallas, Rowan Dallas, Waverly Dallas and Remi Dallas; and she was eagerly awaiting the arrival of a great granddaughter, Campbell Mae Gill. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a grandchild, Caysen Dallas. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 to 8 PM and on Friday from 1 to 2 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.