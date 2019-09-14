James Clayton Whitworth, 65, died Friday September 13, 2019 at the Baptist Hospital in Columbus, MS. He was born January 17, 1954 in Aberdeen, MS to Oscar Marline "Hank" Whitworth and Bonnie Mae Martin Whitworth. Mr. Whitworth was a lifelong resident of Monroe County. He worked for Bradley Lumber Company and was a self-employed roofer. Mr. Whitworth was a member of the New Beginnings Pentecostal Church in Hamilton. Services will be Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Jimmy Bryant officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife Sybil Guyton Whitworth of Hamilton, MS; three sons James Chris Whitworth (Beth) of Aberdeen, MS, James Derek Whitworth (Jennifer) of Caledonia, MS and James David Whitworth of Hamilton, MS; one step daugher Becky Marie Whitworth of Columbus, MS; one sister Linda Dianne West of Aberdeen, MS; one brother Larry Whitworth (Sharon) of Aberdeen, MS, five grandchildren and one great grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Eddie Whitworth, one sister Carol Welch and one nephew Oscar Welch. Pallbearers will be family members. Visitation will be Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
