PONTOTOC -- Janis Whitworth, 66, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 28, 12PM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery.

