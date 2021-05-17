Mary Lou Graham Wicker, 95, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County. She was born November 5, 1925 in Union County to Marvin Edgar Graham and Anna Williams Graham. She was the widow of Charles Franklin Wicker. She, at one time, had worked for Irwin B. Schwabe and later became the owner and operator of her own beauty shop. She was a member of Ingomar Methodist Church. Visitation will be at United Funeral Service on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 10:00a.m. until service time at 12:00p.m. Burial will be at Ingomar Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters, Ann Wicker Williamson (Frank) of Cleveland, MS and Linda Wicker Wiginton Smith of New Albany; one son, Charles Franklin "Chuck" Wicker, Jr. (Kay McMillen Wicker of New Albany; eight grandchildren: Brett Wicker (Noel), Chris Wiginton, Jamie Collins (Charles), Carla Lohr (David), Kellie Koenig, Lorrie Langdon (Josh), Scottie Johnson and Stacie Williamson McCollum; eleven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
