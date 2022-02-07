Nikolas Randolph Wicker, age 15, crossed over to Gloryland where he will forever be whole, healthy, happy and in perpetual light. Nik was born on October 17, 2006 to Joshua Wicker and Melissa Rausch Wicker. He spent his whole brief life being loved, coddled and cared for by his loving and devoted family. Nik loved watching Mickey Mouse and Disney movies. He will be sorely missed by those who treasured his all too brief earthly pilgrimage. A service celebrating his life will be held at 4 PM Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Bro. Rickey Kelly officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation will be from 2 PM Wednesday-service time at 4 PM. Nik is survived by his mother, Melissa Wicker; his father, Joshua Wicker; his grandparents, Tommy and Lisa Wicker of Blue Springs, Leo and Glenda Rausch of Plantersville; his great grandmothers, Margaret Kitchens of Saltillo and Maxine Hunter of Bartlett, Tn; his uncles, John Thomas Wicker (Kera) of Saltillo; Kevin Rausch (Alison) of Booneville; Jamie Rausch (Jean) of Rienzi, Leo Rausch Jr. (Emily) Of Booneville; his aunt, Mary Reese (Michael) of Ocean Springs and several cousins. He was preceded in death by a sister, Abigail Nikole Wicker in December, 2003.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.