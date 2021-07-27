Peggy Edmondson Vanlandingham Wicker, 84, died at NMMC Hospice Unit on Thursday evening, July 22, 2021 after a brief illness. Born in Vardaman, Ms. on April 16, 1937 to the late Thomas Edmondson and Thelma Faulkner Edmondson, she graduated from Vardaman High School and received her BA in Education from Mississippi State University. She was married to her childhood sweetheart, James Allen "Van" Vanlandingham until their divorce in 1976. Peggy lived in Memphis and Columbus about 10 years each and had lived in this area over 40 years. She owned and operated Unique Tuxedo Rentals for over 22 years in Pontotoc. She met and married Frank Wicker in 1996 after he asked her to dance at a party. Frank and Peggy were good ole souls who enjoyed God's creation and found great joy in their yard, tending the five waterfalls in the back yard and gardening. Peggy loved to cook and entertain and her most celebrated dishes were her chicken and dressing and potato salad. They were members of Harrisburg Baptist Church many years but had attended faithfully King's Gate Church the last 10 years. Peggy dressed to the 9's, enjoyed a good laugh and loved reading good literature and sharing life with family and friends. A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, July 31, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Pastor Terry Garrett officiating. Burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park on Joyner. Visitation will be from 4 PM-7PM Friday and from 10 AM-service time on Saturday all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel which is honored to be serving their friends. Survivors include husband, Frank Wicker; daughter, Cindy Beckwith (Dela) of Brazoria, Tx., her grandchildren, Victoria "Tori" Kimes (James) of Texas City, Tx. and Zachary Peyton Beckwith. A great grandson, James Allen "Van" Kimes; sisters, Dot Wiggs, Elizabeth Gilder and Katie Havens; Her brothers, Carter and Martin Edmondson (Betty) and their families and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, ex-husband Van, a sister, Margaret Sprouse and her brothers, J.W. Edmondson and Jamie Edmondson and three infant children. Pallbearers are the men of King's Gate-John Cavadar, Grant Sowell, John Verner, Patrick Verner, Randy Alexander and David Lancaster. Memorials may be made to King's Gate Worship Center, 2018 West Jackson St., Tupelo, MS 38801. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www. hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 11 AM Sat. and will be permanently archived thereafter.
