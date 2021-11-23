Funeral services for Mrs. Doris Freeman Vandiver Wieneke, 93, of Tupelo are set for Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 2pm at Magnolia Funeral Home - EAST with interment in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Pastor Terry Garrett and Melvin Hood will officiate the service. Visitation will be Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 1pm-2pm at Magnolia Funeral Home- EAST. Born April 25, 1928 in Phillip, MS, Doris passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 in Tupelo, MS. She was a retired caregiver and a member of Kings Gate Worship Center in Tupelo. Doris loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them. She had a lifelong love for cats, especially her last cat, KoKo. Doris is survived by her niece, Nancy Platt; nephew, Melvin Hood and wife Mary; great niece, Vivi Anne Parker and husband Roger; sister-in-law: Linda Vandiver; other relatives and a host of friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Wieneke; parents, James Leroy and Effie Choate Freeman; brother, Nelson Freeman; sister, Lois Hood and her niece, Elaine Webb. Serving as pallbearers will be Daniel Parker, Christopher Vandiver, Wayne Vandiver, James Vandiver, Jordon Haddock and Nathan Newell. Magnolia Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Doris Freeman Vandiver Wieneke.
