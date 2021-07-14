Hazel Reynolds Wigginton, 96, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at her home. She was a member of the Shiloh Community Church. Visitors were always welcome in her home. She enjoyed talking to everyone and she never met a stranger. She was outspoken and had a spit-fire personality, but she could love deeply. She enjoyed cooking for her family and was well known for her tasty cornbread, fried chicken, and coconut cake. She enjoyed watching Yankees baseball games. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Bill Adams and Bro. Ronnie Hill officiating, Burial will be in the Mantachie Cemetery. Survivors include two sons, Junior Wigginton and Rickey Wigginton; two grandchildren, Jerry Wigginton and Renae Hughes (Nathan C. Hughes II); two great grandchildren, Trey Hughes and Brooklynn Hughes; special friends, Tommy and Eva Joyce Franks; and the kids she baby sit, Justin, Peyton, Wesley, Sidney Mize. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil "Poss" Lee Wigginton. Pallbearers will be Trey Hughes, Nathan C. Hughes II, Gayle "Mule" Reynolds, Barry "Boo Boo" Reynolds, Larry "Skip" Johnson, Jimmy Dale Franks, Dave Sheffield, Derreck Franks, and John Wigginton. Honorary pallbearers will be the Itawamba County Sheriff Department. Visitation will be Thursday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Online condolences can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
