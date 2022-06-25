Ralph Edward Wigginton, 75, left his earthly home and was welcomed into Heaven on Friday, June 24, 2022. Ralph was born July 26, 1946, to George Wilburn "Bill" Wigginton and Maggie Josephine Roberts Wigginton. He grew up in Tremont, MS, with his siblings Bobby, Nancy, Sue, Johnny, and Billy. He graduated from Tremont High School in 1964. Not long after, he was introduced to the love of his life, Elaine Reynolds. Their first meeting was a double date at the swings at Fulton Grammar School. After three months of dating, Ralph was drafted into the United States Marine Corps and left for Camp Lejeune, SC. Immediately after boot camp, Ralph left for a tour of duty in Vietnam where he served as a Corporal. During a visit home, he proposed to Elaine. After he was discharged from the Marines, the two were married on March 15, 1968, at the home of Elaine's parents, more affectionately known as the "old schoolhouse." Ralph spent the early part of his career working at Malone & Hyde, Inc. and Krueger International. He, then, spent almost 20 years working as a superintendent at Jesco, Inc. In his spare time, he was an amazing singer and bass player. He enjoyed playing music with his two brothers-in-law, Wigg Reynolds and James Freeman. After his music days, he started dirt track racing. Ralph built an outlaw class race car out of a Pontiac Trans Am. The car was white in color with "D5" on each door and "Ralph Mad Dog Wigginton" across the back spoiler. With his driver, Craig Smith, the two won countless races and made priceless memories. However, his greatest accomplishments were not military accolades, job titles, or hobbies, but his daughter and grandchildren. Their only child, Stacie, was his pride and joy. Later, he became a grandfather to Lauren and Chandler. His grandchildren referred to him as Papaw and their fondest memories of him involve watching NASCAR and working on the house while Papaw supervised. Since his retirement, you could find him watching races or sports with his two pups, Evan and Duke. His life and legacy will live on through his family: his wife, Elaine; his daughter, Stacie Hendrick (Bob); his grandchildren, Lauren Styles (Chris) and Chandler Hendrick; and a brother, Johnny Wigginton (Candie). He was met with a celebration in Heaven by his parents, his siblings Bobby Wigginton, Nancy Byrd, Sue Bates, and Billy Wigginton, and his in-laws, Dorsey and Ruby Mae Reynolds. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 27, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at the funeral home in Mantachie. Pallbearers will be Brett Freeman, David Reynolds, Trent Wigginton, Chris Styles, Gayle Reynolds, and Dayton Funderburk. Condolences may be shared with the Wigginton family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
