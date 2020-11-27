Mrs. Jerry Auline Reedy Wiggs age 81, a resident of Deatsville, AL passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at a local hospital. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from Millbrook Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Ingram officiating. The interment will follow on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. graveside at Oak Hill Methodist Cemetery in Saltillo, MS. Mrs. Wiggs was retired from Gayfers and she was a member of Millbrook Baptist Church and a member of Rebekkas. She was preceded in death by her parents Dewey Merle Reedy and Emma Geraldine Chambers Reedy, husband Robert Allen Wiggs, Sr., sons Dennis Samuel Brooks, Robert Allen Wiggs, Jr., brother Bobby Joe Reedy and great granddaughter Sarah Rayne Crocker. She is survived by her son Chuck Wiggs (Connie Towers), daughters Karen Palmer (Jeff), J.B. Justice (Roy), Billie Wynn (Roland), brother Sammy Reedy (Kathy), twelve grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Millbrook Baptist Church, 3431 Browns Road, Millbrook, AL 36054 in her memory. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church. Brookside Funeral Home of Millbrook, AL directing.
