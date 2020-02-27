Gladys P. Wiginton, 87, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at home in Booneville. She was born in Rienzi, MS, on June 28, 1932, to Mitchell Palmer and Zelma Hearn Palmer. She enjoyed gardening, church activities, and the Red Hat Club. Funeral services will be Saturday February 29, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Thrasher Baptist Church with Bro. Shane Evetts officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 until 2 PM at the church. Burial will be in the Magnolia Gardens. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Wiginton (Patricia), of Falkner, MS; Michael R. Wiginton (Debbie) of Oregon, IL; a daughter, Jan Papke (Gene) of Booneville; sisters, Gloria Henry of Tupelo, MS, and Emma Lovell (Ray) of Booneville; grandchildren Brittany Olson (Joe) of McHenry, IL; Michael Wiginton (Linda) of Woodstock, IL, Clay Wiginton (Kristen) of Huntsville, AL, Clint Wiginton of Faulkner, MS; great-grandchildren, Conner and Tyler Wiginton, Anna Wiginton, Jaya Bausman, Joey, Lily and Lexy Olsen, Mia and Max Wiginton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rubel L. Wiginton; her parents; brother, Charles "Perk" Palmer; a brother-in-law, Joel Henry. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House 5159 Main St. Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.