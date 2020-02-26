BOONEVILLE -- Gladys Wiginton, 87, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Thrasher Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12:00 until 2:00 PM at Thrasher Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Magnolia Gardens.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.