RIENZI -- Cynthia Wiginton Hutcheson, 57, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at home in Rienzi. Services will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hinkle Creek Cemetery.

