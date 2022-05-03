Thomas Merrell Wiginton, 91, a man of conviction and who loved his Church and family above all else went to meet his Lord and Savior, Monday, May 2, 2022. He was born August 15, 1930 to Condy and Ruby King Wiginton. Bro. Wiginton's devoted character shined brightly through the 70 plus years that he preached the Gospel. His testimony will carry on, through his family, which he personally led to the Lord. He will forever be missed and remembered for the humble Christian man he was. He was a member and the pastor for 43 years at Faith Assembly of God Church. A family only services for Bro. Wiginton will be Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 11:00am at Faith Assembly of God Church with Bro Nelson Hight officiating. A public visitation will be from 5pm till 8pm on Wednesday and 10am till the start of the service at 11:00. All at Faith Assembly of God. Survivors include one daughter, Pam Rakestraw (Joey), two sons, Tim E. Wiginton (Teresa) and Thomas M. Wiginton Jr. (Linda), one brother, Bobby Wiginton (Diane), eleven grandchildren; Chris Wiginton, Jamie Collins (Charles), Michelle Morelos (Danny), Melissa Fowler (Jeremy), Carla Lohr (David), Brandon Wiginton, Dana Baker (Corey), Brett Rakestraw (Andrea), Jennifer Hancock (Robert), Seth Wiginton (Marie), Sean Wiginton (Shannon), and 18 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary Nell Sitton Wiginton, two sisters, Margie Orr and Celeste Smith and one brother GW Wiginton. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
