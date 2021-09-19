On Saturday morning, September 18, 2021, Billy Clyde Wilbanks, 81, resident of Walnut, departed this life for his Heavenly home at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Funeral Services honoring the Christian life of Mr. Wilbanks will be at 11 AM Tuesday, September 21 at Jesus Name Community Church with Rev. Cory Porterfield and Rev. Gary Porterfield officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Wilbanks was born February 23, 1940 in Tippah County, the son of the late James A. and Zelma Stanley Wilbanks. He received his education in the Chalybeate Public School system and was the retired owner of Bill's Alternators after 25 years of service. A devout Christian, Billy Clyde Wilbanks, spent his days riding his golf cart through the neighborhood checking on his children and grandchildren. Billy was affectionally known to his family, church and friends as "Pa Bill". He enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing, visiting the barn watching the kids rope and ride, and feeding the fish in his lake. He was always surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren, and the family dog, Dally, who often rode the golf cart with him. He was a faithful member of Jesus Name Community Church where he served as a trustee for 35 years. He was and will always be considered a pillar at JNCC. God, church and ministry were high priority in his life, and he proved that by investing in numerous evangelists and missionaries over the years. His home was a hub where he and his wife entertained a host of these ministers, often for long periods of time. He instilled his faith in God and his love for ministry in his family. He will be missed tremendously, but his legacy will live on in the lives of those he leaves behind. Visitation will continue today until service time at Jesus Name Community Church. Blessed with a loving family, memories will continue to be shared by his wife of 60 years, Pauline "Polly" Hurt Wilbanks, two daughters, Carol Porterfield ( Rev. Gary) and Becky Huggins (Charlie), both of Walnut, one sister, Dail Buse of Walnut, one brother, Stanley Wilbanks of Walnut, nine grandchildren, Rev. Cory Porterfield(Amelia), Lana Parker(Glen), Leah Smith(Rev. Zach), Macy Gaar, Grant Gaar, Joncy Gaar, Caleb Gaar, Kaitlyn Huggins, and Jackson Huggins, and six great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Ruth Bell, and three brothers, Fagin Wilbanks, J. W. Wilbanks, and C. D. Wilbanks The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Pa Bill's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
