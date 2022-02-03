On Monday evening, January 31, 2022, Danny Ray Wilbanks, 65, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. Funeral Services remembering the life of Danny will be at 2 PM Friday, February 4 at Palmer Baptist Church with Bro. Ritchie Hatcher officiating. Personal Reflections will be given by Rev. Dr. Jody Hill and Jase Wilbanks. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Danny was born January 21, 1957 in Ripley, the youngest born to the late Elton and Gladys Huddleston Wilbanks. He was a graduate of Ripley High School and was prominent superintendent and business owner in the construction industry for over 50 years before retiring. A member of Palmer Baptist Church, Danny will be remembered by many words , as he was resilient, extremely tough, fun loving and hard working. His strong work ethic began at an early age and continued as long as his health permitted. He was a family man to the fullest and was supportive of his children and grandchildren through their academic and athletic careers. When not working, hunting, golfing, listening to music, gardening and riding his side X side in the community to visit friends were favorite pastimes. A loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Danny made a lasting impression on the many friendships he made. He instilled his values into his children and grandchildren and will continue to have influence in their lives. He will be missed by all who knew him....."God loves you and I do too". Visitation will continue today from 9 AM to service time at Palmer Baptist Church. Memories will continue to be shared by his children, Zach Wilbanks (Paige), Jase Wilbanks (Sabrina) and Paris Moreland (Dustin) all of Ripley, one brother, Larry Wilbanks (Martha) of Falkner, three sisters, Sherry Hill (Gerald) and Barbara McElwain (Johnny), both of Falkner and Darlyne Thompson of Ripley, seven grandchildren, Reeves , Lola, Ari, Amelia Max, and Jackson Ray Wilbanks, Dani Banks and Steele Moreland, the mother of his children, Rhonda Wilbanks, his loyal canine companion, "Dixie" and feline friend, "Ziggie" He was also preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Owen. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Danny's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
