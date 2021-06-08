Joyce Wilbanks Ivy, 60, passed away June 6, 2021 at her home. Joyce's family was the light of her life. She loved so many people with such a big heart. She was a hard worker, always earning awards and the respect of her peers. She worked for others, also owned her own business, and devoted her life to caring for others in her last years. She was a member of Forward Church for 7 years. She loved cooking for others, organizing holiday events, playing on her computer, swimming in the lake, and having fun. Joyce is survived by her brothers, Teddy and Tony Wilbanks; sisters, Julie Wilbanks and Jenny Roberson; daughters, Heather Lewis, Jordan McCollum(John), and Taylor Harmon(Tommy Lee); son, Thomas Wilbanks; grandkids, Carmen, Jacob, Tyler, Jaxon, Charlie, Dixie, Rylee, and Maggie; 5 nieces and nephews; and 5 great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Minnie Wilbanks; and her brother, Terry Wilbanks. Service will be Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Greg Hughley officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Danny Ditto, Tommy Harmon, John McCollum, Isaac Ditto, Jonathan Roberson, Jacob Lewis, Tyler Lewis, and Mason Ditto. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 8, 5-8PM at the funeral home and Wednesday, June 9, 1PM until service time at the funeral home.
