Our loving father, brother, Paw-paw and "Uncle Ot", James Otis Wilbanks, 76, lifelong resident of Tippah and Benton Counties near Falkner, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon September 15, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Wilbanks will be at 11 AM Thursday September 19 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Adams and Bro. Gary Porterfield officiating. Burial will follow in the Medlock Cemetery near Ashland. Mr. Wilbanks was born October 22, 1942 in Benton County, MS, the son of the late Lawrence and Mavis Caviness Wilbanks. He received his education in the Benton County Public School System and was a well known farmer throughout his life. A devoted member of Medlock Methodist Church, Mr. Wilbanks was as an avid outdoorsman who had a wealth of knowledge for nature and natural remedies. Hunting, gardening, baling hay, working on his farm and riding his 4-wheeler around his property were just a few of his favorite pastimes. Mr. Wilbanks will be remembered for his love of Soup Day and Fish Day at his beloved church where he gathered with friends under the pavilion. Blessed with a loving family and many friends, he will be missed by all those that knew and loved him. Visitation will be Wednesday September 18 from 5 PM to 8 PM and will continue Thursday until service time at 11 AM at The Ripley Funeral Home. His legacy will continue by his three daughters, Melinda Miner (Nathan) of Haw River, N.C., Wanda Grant (Matt) of Falkner and Sandra Panzo (Joaquin) of Snow Lake, MS, three sisters, Sue Wasson (Terry) of Lawrence, KS, Dianne Hilliard (Dorsie) of Corinth and Shelia Smith (Larry) of Falkner, two brothers, Arthur Wilbanks (Nada) and Joe Wilbanks (Zingara), both of Falkner, nine wonderful grandchildren, Ashley Umberger, Sara Miner, Christy and Jennifer Wallace, Autumn and Alex Grant, Jacquelin Perez (Juan), Ana Karen Morales and Alejandro Panzo, two great granddaughters, Kendra Perez and Raven Bowen, a sister in law, Charlotte Wilbanks, a brother in law, Jim Surber and a host of nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Wilbanks and a sister in law, Lula Mae Surber. The family request that memorials be directed to Medlock Methodist Church Cememtery Fund, 167 Hunt Rd., Ashland, MS 38603. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Wilbanks family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.