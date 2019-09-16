TIPPAH COUNTY -- James Otis Wilbanks, 76, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Thursday September 19 at 11 AM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday September 18 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Medlock Cemetery.

