On Friday morning, October 8, 2021, Martha Joann Coffman Wilbanks, 83, resident of Walnut, passed away peacefully at her residence. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Wilbanks will be at 3 PM Sunday, October 10 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Kenny James officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery near Chalybeate. Mrs. Wilbanks was born October 30, 1937 in Humbolt, TN, the daughter of the late Hobart and Bertah McGarrh Coffman. She was a 1956 graduate of Bolivar Central High School in Tennessee and on May 18, 1956, she married her beloved husband, William "Peck" Wilbanks, who preceded her in death on September 23, 2009. A member of Walnut Church of Christ, Mrs. Wilbanks was a valued employee of Intex Plastics near Corinth for 25 years before retiring. A dedicated wife and mother first and foremost, she treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as a grandmother and was known to be a "Mama hen to everyone". Mrs. Wilbanks enjoyed reading romance novels, watching birds outside her window, British Crime Series, Quiz shows and tending to her plants and flowers. She lived a beautiful life, full of love and kindness. Her generous spirit was apparent to all who were lucky enough to know her. Visitation will be from 1 PM to 3 PM Sunday, October 10 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continue to be shared by two daughters, Paula Wilbanks and Peggy Wilbanks, both of Walnut, three grandchildren, Chris Beavers, Michelle Beavers and Elizabeth Wilbanks, three great grandchildren with a great granddaughter on the way and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Beavers, a sister, Jean Gargano, one brother, Foster "Buddy" Coffman, grandson, Nicholas Wilbanks and two great grandchildren. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Wilbanks family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
