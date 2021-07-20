Mr. Leslie Neal Wilbanks, Sr. 83, passed away on July 12, 2021 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson Tennessee. Neal was born December 30, 1937 to Harvey Wilbanks and Frankie Davis Wilbanks in Ripley, Mississippi. He was in the U.S. Air Force and was a Retired USPS Rural Mail Carrier. Neal was married to Beth K. Wilbanks and attended the Ripley Church of Christ. Neal is survived by his wife: Beth K. Wilbanks of Ripley, MS; one son: Leslie Neal Wilbanks, Jr. (Shonda) of Ripley, MS; one daughter: Liz W. Alsup (Michael) of Ripley, MS; one sister: Hilda Shelton (Charles) of Ripley, MS; six grandchildren: Blake Alsup, Tanner Alsup, Katie Gaillard (Ben), Colton Wilbanks, Aiden Wilbanks, Easton Wilbanks. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister: Charlotte Beard; four brothers: Wayne Wilbanks, James Wilbanks, Charles Wilbanks, Randal Wilbanks. A Graveside Service will be July 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley, MS. Pallbearers will be his grandsons and grandson's-in-law. Roy Beard and Dr. Patrick Chapman will be officiating. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.