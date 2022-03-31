Thomas Arthur Wilbanks, 77, resident of the Falkner community, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. A Celebration of Life honoring Mr. Wilbanks will be at 11 AM Friday, April 1, in the Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Warren Harrell and Bro. Gary Porterfield officiating. A Graveside Service will follow at Liberty Cemetery near Falkner. Mr. Wilbanks was born November 12, 1944, in Ashland, MS, the son of the late Lawrence Edgar and Mavis Veloris Caviness Wilbanks. Mr. Wilbanks was a valued employee with the Tippah County Board of Supervisors until his retirement and helped with his son's business Wilbanks Land Improvement in Walnut. A Christian, affectionately known as "Uncle Bub" was a gentle, kind man, who impacted his family and friends deeply by his Christian values and strong moral compass. He served the Lord with humility and was a true man of God that loved his family unconditionally. Mr. Wilbanks served not to be noticed, but to do what is right. One of his favorite sayings was "Keep on, Keeping on". An avid fisherman, Mr. Wilbanks also enjoyed running heavy equipment, hunting, woodworking, watching John Wayne and Clint Eastwood movies on television. He will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved him. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 35 years, Nada Chapman Wilbanks, three daughters, Laura Parvin (Darl) of Biggersville, Gail Lambert (Jeff) of Falkner, and Carrie WIlliams of Ashland, one son, Tommy Wilbanks (Kissie) of Walnut, three sisters, Shelia Smith (Larry), Sue Wasson, Diane Hilliard (Dorsie), one brother, Joe Wilbanks (Zingara), twelve grandchildren and eighteen great- grandchildren. Mr. Wilbanks is also preceded in death by one sister, Lou Surber, two brothers, Otis and Dennis Wilbanks. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Wilbanks family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.