William Cleo Wilbanks passed away August 10, 2022 at his home in Ripley, MS at the age of 88. He was born March 2, 1934 to Clifton Cleo Wilbanks and Dora Ruth Yancey Wilbanks in Tippah County, MS. He was in the Navy from 1954 to 1962 and had an Honorable Discharge. Cleo worked as a Butcher at Armour Packing House. He also worked in the Gas Department for City of Ripley. Cleo loved doing yardwork, square dancing, car shows and woodworking. He was a member of North Ripley Baptist Church, VFW and Post 81 American Legion. Visitation will be Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until the Service starts at 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Graveside will be at Tippah Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors. Cleo is survived by his wife of 65 years: Letrice E. Ketchum Wilbanks; one brother: Louis Lorenzo Wilbanks (Betty) of Seaford, DE, two daughters: Debbie Elliott of Blue Mountain, MS, Renea Keener (Pat) of Memphis, TN; six grandchildren: Nicole Hammons (Richard), Tracey Wyatt both of Memphis, TN, Mark Akins, Matt Akins both of Blue Mountain, MS, Patrick Keener and Kyrsten Hardin both of Memphis, TN. three great-grandchildren: Karlee Brooke Akins of Booneville, MS, Andrew Wyatt, William Wyatt all of Memphis, TN a host of family including nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents: Herman Eugene Yancey and Adell Yancey. Officiating will be Bro. Chris Lewellen. Pallbearers will be: Richard Hammons, Patrick Keener, Matt Akins, Mark Akins Randy Jo Ketchum, Tyler Ketchum, Justin Gross, Ralph Mohundro. Honorary Pallbearers are: His Sunday School Class . Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
