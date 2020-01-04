Doris Jo Timmons Wilber, age 80, passed away on Friday, January 03, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born August 20, 1939 to Sam and Francis Timmons in Lee Co. Ms. She graduated from Saltillo High School and Accredited Business College in Memphis, TN receiving a degree in business management. She began her working career for Dollar Machine Mfg. Company in Memphis, then transferred to California and retired after 43 years of service. She relocated to MS with her husband about 16 years ago. She loved traveling and had been on several cruises including Alaska, Caribbean Islands, and Mexico. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and her favorite hobby was taking photos of them. She was a member and sang in the choir of Birmingham Ridge Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, January 06, 2020 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Bobby Holland. Burial will be in McNeil Cemetery. She is survived by her sisters, Shirley Burgeson, Mary Evans (Robert) and Patsy Wilkerson; brother, Donnie Timmons (Diane); sister-in-law, Nancy Timmons; brother-in-law, Carlton Hall; host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Wilber; parents; sisters, Ruby Hall and Pauline Smith and a brother, Gerald Timmons. Pallbearers will be her nephews, Tracey, Eddie, Derrick, Darren, Steve, Scottie, Bradley, Mike and Sammy. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday from noon until service time @ 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
